Fair Play 2012 awards for Vietnamese footballers

VOV) - The Fair Play awards will be presented for the first time starting from the 14th round of the professional football tournament.

The awards are initiated by Phap Luat Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh (Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper) to honour noble actions of players, referees and supporters and gradually eliminate unsporting behaviour.

In addition, “lifetime achievement” awards will be granted to famous footballers who have left a permanent imprint on the history of Vietnamese football. Former defender Pham Huynh Tam Lang is a prospective candidate for the title.

The awards ceremony will be held in Ho Chi Minh City in January 2013.

